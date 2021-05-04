Brad Paisley books 2021 tour dates

Justin Kaicles

Brad Paisley is heading out on Tour 2021.

The “No I in Beer” will embark on a five-month trek beginning this summer, with Jimmie Allenand Kameron Marlowe joining as supporting acts.

The tour begins on June 5 with Brad’s appearance at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, and will be followed by his headlining performance at Nashville’s 4th of July concert.

From there, Brad and crew will perform at multiple amphitheaters in cities across the country, including Chicago, Dallas, Cincinnati, Sacramento and more. The tour wraps at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California on October 9.

“Who’s ready for live concerts?” Brad asks in an Instagram video, throwing darts at a map pinpointing various tour stops.

A portion of the ticket sales will benefit The Store, Brad and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley‘s nonprofit grocery store in Nashville that help families in need get access to quality food.

Brad recently teamed up with Jimmie for his new single, “Freedom Was a Highway,” that’s featured on Jimmie’s collaborative 2020 EP, Bettie James.

Visit Brad’s official website for a full list of dates.

