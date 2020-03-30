Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch + more send "Gratitunes" to medical staff fighting COVID-19

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineSeveral Nashville stars are coming together to pay tribute to the doctors, nurses and medical staff on the front lines of COVID-19.

Brad Paisley and Dustin Lynch are two of the artists participating in a new initiative called Gratitunes, where artists and fans alike can donate a song to a medical professional working to fight COVID-19. Each donated song is added to a playlist that will be streamed to the doctors, nurses and medical staff as a way to bring joy and relief during these trying times.

Coinciding with National Doctors Day, Brad kicked off the program on Monday with a performance of his hit, "Southern Comfort Zone," sharing a stripped-down, acoustic version of the song on Instagram.

Brad dedicates the song to the staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville "to show my gratitude and support for the hard work they are doing to keep our community safe," he writes. "Let’s use the power of music to spread joy and send thanks to these incredible men and women."

Jewel, Sara Evans, Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell and Walker Hayes are among the many other artists slated to share a Gratitune on their social media pages over the next 30 days.

