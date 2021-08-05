Brad Paisley, Eric Church join all-star lineup for a benefit show honoring ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for America Salutes You

Brad Paisley and Eric Church are just two of the country A-Listers who have joined a bill in tribute to ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons. The sold-out show, which took place at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry back in May, will air on various U.S. television stations on different dates in August and September.

Joining Brad and Eric on the program are Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Lucinda Williams, along with other acts such as Dennis Quaid, Larkin Poe, Jimmy Vaughan and others.

Called the America Salutes You honors “ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons,” the event will support veterans and first responders via nonprofit organizations such as ThanksUSA, the USO, First Responders Children’s Foundation and CreatiVets. Fans who wish to make a donation can do so through America Salutes You’s website.

Gibbons recently released his third solo album, Hardware, and he’s also on tour with ZZ Top. Since this concert was filmed, the band has lost their bassist; Dusty Hill died on July 28 at age 72.

