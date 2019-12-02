Brad Paisley issues a dodgeball challenge to his famous friends to raise money for The Store

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineBrad Paisley and a bunch of his big-name friends will hit the dodgeball court early next year to raise money for his new Nashville nonprofit, known as The Store.

Brad Paisley’s Celebrity Dodgeball Tournament will be held Thursday, February 20 from 6-9 p.m. CT at Curb Event Center on the campus of Music City’s Belmont University. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

In addition to the eight-team tournament, the night will also feature musical performances from Brad and his friends, along with even more surprises. Look for the list of celebs involved to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Brad and his wife, Kimberly-Williams Paisley, will open their free, non-profit grocery store in partnership with Belmont in the first quarter of 2020.

In the meantime, Brad’s busy promoting his new variety outing, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, which premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can see Brad Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. He’ll also be on The Talk on CBS Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.