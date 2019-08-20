Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton to Host CMA Awards!

Since 2008 Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley have hosted the CMA Awards together and this year, will be the first Brad will not take the stage! The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will air Nov. 13th from the Bridgestone Arena, and Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton will be apart of this years festivities!

Let’s go girls! I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13 💖 pic.twitter.com/XzR3Ah65vT — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 19, 2019