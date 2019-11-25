Brad Paisley makes multiple TV appearances in celebration of 'Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special' premiere

ABC/Image Group LA

Brad Paisley is counting down the days until the premiere of his new TV variety show, Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special. Leading up to the first episode, he's got a busy calendar filled with TV appearances.

First up, Brad will hit Good Morning America on November 29, the day after Thanksgiving, to discuss his new venture. Next, he’ll stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, December 2, followed by The Talk on Tuesday, December 3.

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special will air at 7pm ET on December 3. Filmed at Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium, the show will feature an impressive cast of special guests including Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood and more.

