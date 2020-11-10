Brad Paisley, Mickey Guyton performing at Stand Up for Heroes

Phylicia J.L. Munn

Country music will be represented during the 2020 Stand Up for Heroes event.

The New York-based event that honor veterans and their families will feature virtual performances by Brad Paisley and Mickey Guyton, who appear alongside a diverse roster of musicians and comedians including Bruce Springsteen and Sheryl Crow, actor/comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ray Romano, comedians Iliza Shlesinger, Nate Bargatze and Ronny Chieng, comedy writer Jeannie Gaffigan and more.

The event, which is being held virtually for the first time in its 14-year history, will be hosted by Jon Stewart and feature appearances by Prince Harry and The Duke of Sussex.

Stand Up for Heroes also raises awareness and proceeds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

“For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military,” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and Bob Woodruff Foundation co-founder. “This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes.”

Stand Up for Heroes will stream on November 18 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook, Cheddar, Twitch and the Armed Forces Network.

By Cillea Houghton

