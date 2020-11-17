Brad Paisley releases exclusive guitar through Fender

David Bean

Brad Paisley now has another guitar named after him.

In collaboration with Fender, the country star lent his name and insight to the Brad Paisley Signature Esquire as part of Fender’s Artist Signature Series.

Brad co-designed the instrument, which features a paisley pattern over a black sparkle frame and boasts an exclusive neck pickup hidden under the pick guard that protects the instrument’s finish.

“The Esquire is a streamlined, working-man’s guitar. It’s really important to me that you hear an echo of the past in the stuff that I do, and in that sense, this guitar encompasses what I try to do musically,” Brad explains. “It has a retro feel, but at the same time, it’s progressive, with a new style of pickup that hasn’t been done before.”

Brad has used Esquire guitars throughout his career; the new instrument follows the 2017 release of the limited-edition Brad Paisley Road Worn Telecaster.

The Brad Paisley Esquire is priced at $1,399.99 and is for sale via the official Fender website.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.