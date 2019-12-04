Brad Paisley spotlights cancer survivor’s incredible vocal chops on 'Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special'

Bieber PR

Fans who tuned in to the Tuesday night premiere of Brad Paisley's new ABC variety show, Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special, were doubtless expecting a generous helping of the singer's signature humor -- and he delivered. However, one of the most memorable moments of the special is a powerful, poignant celebration of life.

From the start, the country star wanted to use his new platform to shine a light on the life-saving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which provides world-class care for children with cancer and other devastating illnesses.

“I said, ‘It would be so great to showcase a survivor in this bit, do something good with an hour of television,’” Brad tells Billboard.

He expected the results to be magical, but the moment surpassed even the singer’s expectations. Brad joined forces with 18-year-old Addie Pratt, a cancer survivor who battled leukemia, for a duet called “Alive Right Now.” As it turned out, Addie is an incredible singer in her own right.

“I wind up having this show stolen from me, and I’m also so happy for that to have happened,” Brad says. “I hadn’t sung with her before that day. I had no idea how that was going to go. At the end, she’s belting the song out like she’s Celine Dion.”

