'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special' again, as his show re-airs on ABC

ABC/Mark LevineIf you missed Brad Paisley’s first-ever network variety show when it premiered last week on ABC, you’ll have another chance to check it out later this month.

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special is set to re-air on Saturday, December 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. More than six million people tuned in to watch its first airing on December 3, making it the most-watched show on the network that night.

You can check out quite a few segments from the show -- specifically the ones starring Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Jonas Brothers and more -- on YouTube now. Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker and Hootie & the Blowfish joined Brad on the show as well.

