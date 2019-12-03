'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special,' and his sons Huck and Jasper do, too

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineTonight, Brad Paisley's one-hour variety outing, Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special, premieres on ABC. And the musician with a gift for comedy's already managed to tickle the funny bones of two of his biggest fans, his sons Huck and Jasper, who are twelve and ten.

"They've been around since the inception of this," Brad tells ABC Audio. "They saw me sort of talking to people and discussing what it could be and going over the ideas for what we were gonna do."

"And they were there... that night," he adds. "You know, I think they're impressed. I think more than that, I think I made them laugh."

Brad says they particularly enjoyed the parts with football great Peyton Manning, Carrie Underwood, and their mother, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

"They love the segments where Peyton's telling me that I'm not any good," Brad smiles. "And they love the stuff with Carrie, and they love the musical part of it. And the skit, they love seeing their mom being ridiculous."

Tune in for all the fun, including music from Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker with Hootie & the Blowfish, and Jonas Brothers, plus appearances by Tim McGraw and more, starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ABC.

