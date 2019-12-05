'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special' draws 6.3 million viewers

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineIt turns out Brad Paisley is pretty special.

The country hitmaker raked in 6.3 million viewers Wednesday night with Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special, his variety show starring Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & The Blowfish, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and more. The special was the most-watched show of all ABC's nighttime programming yesterday.

Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special featured such skits as Carrie and Brad off-roading in a truck, Kevinand Joe Jonas, Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw and others auditioning to be Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, and Brad and The Bachelor host Chris Harrison joining a group of bachelorettes on a pedal tavern in downtown Nashville.

Brad also performed with some of his famous friends during the special, which was recorded at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.