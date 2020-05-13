Brad Paisley to headline Bud Light series on Friday

ABC/Richard Cartwright

Brad Paisley is teaming up with Lady Antebellum for an event benefiting the American Red Cross.

Brad is set to headline Bud Light's weekly music series, Bud Light Seltzer Sessions: Your Flavor. Your Show. on May 15 for a full band production in accordance with social distancing guidelines. This marks the first time since a March 12 show in Canada that Brad and his band have seen each other.

Lady Antebellum is also performing on the program for their first in-person appearance together since the quarantine began.

"It’s going to be a fun night of music and fan interaction," Brad says, adding that he's "anxious" to see the band. "So if you want to see our tour -- here’s your chance. I can’t wait!”

"We’ve been itching to safely play together again. So saying we're really excited that it’s finally going to happen this Friday is an understatement!" says Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott. "It’ll look a little ?different than ‘normal’ so we can socially distance, but that won’t stop us from having a blast for our Bud Light Seltzer Session."

Donations will be collected during the live stream to aid the Red Cross' humanitarian efforts and support for front-line workers during the pandemic.

Fans can tune in when the live stream begins on Bud Light's social media platforms on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

