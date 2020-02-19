Brad Paisley to see "The World" on 2020 tour

Brad has booked the 2020 World Tour that takes him across North America and over to Europe throughout the spring and summer.

The tour includes shows all over the U.S. before heading to Europe for a string of dates in Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany. Brad will also make a stop in Montreal, Canada at the inaugural Lasso Festival DeMusique Country.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go toward Brad and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's new nonprofit The Store, a free, referral-based grocery story in Nashville that allows people in need to have access to essential items.

"Singles You Up" hitmaker Jordan Davis and American Idol season 16 finalist Gabby Barrett will globetrot with Brad as opening acts.

Paisley's tour launches May 15 in Concord, California and wraps on September 27 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.