Brad Paisley tries his hand as a hair colorist in hilarious social media update

ABC/Richard CartwrightBrad Paisley may be temporarily unable to tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he may have just found a side career to pursue in the meantime. The singer helped his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, touch up her roots in a hilarious hair-coloring video Kimberly shared to her Instagram Stories.

“Oh, I had no idea you colored your hair,” Brad quips as Kimberly reads the directions of the back of her hair dye box in the first clip. Despite trying his best at his new “job,” there are plenty of mishaps along the way, with Kimberly mouthing “Help me” at the camera as she watches her husband work.

“This is gonna ruin everything I’ve worked towards in my image,” the singer grumbles as he applies the dye.

“Thank you for doing this. I love you,” Kimberly says at one point.

“No, you don’t. You’re using me for my talents,” Brad retorts.

Despite all the hiccups and stress along the way, Brad finishes the job -- and the results speak for themselves. Still, luckily for Kimberly, there doesn’t seem to be any danger of the singer quitting his day job any time soon.

Earlier this week, Brad dropped a new song called “No I in Beer.”

