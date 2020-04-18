Brad Paisley Want’s To Join Your Virtual “Pub Crawl” On Zoom Tonight

Planning a virtual party with your besties tonight? Then Brad Paisley just invited himself to it…

Idea… Paisley Pub Crawl. This Saturday. 7-8 PM CST. You set up the Zoom party with your friends, then text me the invite to 615-235-5921. I’ll crash as many as I can. Oh, and be ready to sing the chorus of “No I In Beer”. Listen to it here: https://t.co/KBLJAcsSW2 pic.twitter.com/JcF8I2lFtc — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) April 16, 2020

Brad surprised fans when he dropped a brand new song “No I In Beer” the other day, and now he wants to hang with you and your friends… might want to learn the chorus beforehand.

Check out the details above and you just might get another buddy in your group chat!