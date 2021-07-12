Brad Paisley’s first Shark Week dive was nerve-wracking, but now he can’t wait to do it again

ABC

This week, you can catch Brad Paisley performing an underwater show for sharks in his upcoming Shark Week special, Brad Paisley’s Shark Country — and it may not be the last time the singer hits the waves to see his underwater fans.

“We all got in, and [the rescue divers and crew members] were like, ‘It’s gonna be okay,’” Brad recounts to USA Today of his nerve-wracking first dive filming the show. “I’m like, ‘You promise?’”

But after taking the plunge — literally — Brad and his fellow celebrity guest, Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian JB Smoove, soon began to enjoy spending time with the reef sharks. One even swam over Brad’s head, and “rubbed his belly on my head as he swam off,” the singer reveals. “Not in any aggressive way. Just sort of like, ‘I got an itch; help me out.’” In fact, he added that he “felt no different than if you had taken me to a kennel to see a bunch of dogs.”

Still, Brad stayed smart in interacting with his new underwater pals, and he was warned not to pet them. “And I listened to what they said on that, ‘cause I’m a guitar player and that wouldn’t be a good idea,” he joked.

At the end of the dive, Brad says, he was already looking forward to his next encounter with the sharks.

“There’ll be no way you can keep me away from this,” he said. “At the end of the show, to JB, I’m like, ‘All right, next year, what are we doing, great whites?’”

Brad Paisley’s Shark Country airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

