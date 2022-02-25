Brad Paisley’s intimate Las Vegas acoustic shows are “something that you can’t see otherwise”

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Brad Paisley returns to Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater next month for a pair of acoustic shows, a continuation of the Acoustic Storyteller concert series that he debuted in 2021.

The engagement is more of a mini-residency, Brad explains to People, noting that he might get tired out by the end of the kind of dazzling, multi-date series of performances that country stars like Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood are currently mounting in Vegas.

Brad says the first two acoustic concerts he played in Vegas last year they were “the most special shows that I’ve done in at least a decade,” because the intimate, stripped-down atmosphere allowed him to truly interact with the audience.

“This isn’t something that I phone in,” the star adds. “These shows are sort of rare.”

The experience of Brad playing in concert solo with just him and an acoustic guitar, he explains, is “something that you can’t see otherwise.”

“Usually, we’re touring everywhere, and people go see me play with my band,” he points out. “This is something that’s kind of a real special thing because I really interact with the audience.”

Brad returns to Vegas on March 11 and 12. Tickets are available now.

