Brady Effect: Pats Ticket Prices Drop, as Bucs Tix Soar

(New York, NY) — The Tom Brady’s exit from New England is having a big effect on NFL ticket prices. Data from ticket search engine site TicketIQ shows how much fans are willing to pay on the secondary market.

The Brady-less New England Patriots saw a 39-percent drop in average cost from 2019, the biggest fall among teams.

Conversely, Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw a 135% spike in ticket prices.

However, the largest increase goes to the Las Vegas Raiders, who will play their first season in the new city and new stadium.

They saw a 527% surge, with the average ticket costing nearly $1100.

It is still unknown if there will even be an NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.