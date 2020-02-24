Brandi Carlile named 2020 Record Store Day ambassador

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LABrandi Carlile is lending her support to a meaningful cause.

The beloved singer has been tapped as the official 2020 Record Store Day ambassador. The annual tradition began in 2008 and takes place one Saturday in April, encouraging music lovers to visit and celebrate their local record shops, where you can also purchase music only available to participating independent record stores.

Brandi unveiled the news via a passionate letter on Instagram, sharing her deep admiration for record stores. She relates how growing up, she often dreamed of seeing her own music in a record store one day and how important they've become to her and longtime collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth, known as "the twins," her co-ambassadors.

"Independent record stores are home to me and the twins," she writes. "We’ve covered every square inch of this country and visited damn near every record store it has to offer and I still believe these places are the heart and soul of American music."

Brandi joins an elite group of past Record Store Day ambassadors including Pearl Jam, Metallica and Dave Grohl. 2020 Record Store Day takes place across the world on April 18.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.