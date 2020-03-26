Brantley Gilbert brings a dose of heat in his flame-filled 'Fire’t Up' music video

Jeff Nelson

Brantley Gilbert is the ringleader of a fiery, hard-rocking "redneck circus" in the music video for his new song, "Fire't Up." The clip ups the ante for the country rocker, featuring a fire-breather, a pair of stunt motorcyclists and, of course, plenty of pyrotechnics.

“It was a good time, man! It was a party all day long,” the singer tells CMT about the shoot. “It was an awesome experience and that’s one video shoot that I would do all over again, several times.”

“Just because we’re all stuck at home doesn’t mean we can’t still Fire’t Up,” Brantley wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of his new video. The singer had to put the brakes on his 2020 Fire’t Up Tour as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Still, he’s finding creative ways to connect with fans and celebrate the new song. He recently debuted Fire’t Up Fridays, a weekly check-in with his fans over Instagram Live. On tomorrow’s installment, Brantley will be joined by comedian Josh Pray.

