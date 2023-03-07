Brantley Gilbert invites you on a Tennessee trail ride with him

The Valory Music Co.

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert has announced details for his 2023 album release party and trail ride, powered by Polaris, at Brimstone Recreation in Huntsville, Tennessee.

The April 22 event will kick off with group trail rides led by Brantley, before an up-close-and-personal performance by the singer and his frequent co-writers, including Bobby Pinson, Taylor Phillips, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly, Jake Mitchell, Cole Taylor and George Birge.

“I wanted to do something really special for the release of this album and what better way to celebrate than kicking up some dust with BG Nation on the trail,” Brantley says. “I’m so grateful to our sponsors and partners who have come aboard to make this event truly spectacular. With some of my songwriting buddies coming along to bring some Nashville-style fun to the woods, you can bet it’s going to be a hell of a time!”

Tickets are on sale now at Brantley’s website. The Brimstone Recreation trail pass, which is required and not included with tickets, can be purchased here.

The deluxe edition of Brantley’s latest album, So Help Me God, drops on April 21. The 15-track collection will include his current single with Blake Shelton, “Heaven By Then.”

