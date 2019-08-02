Brantley Gilbert Shares NEW Song, Album Title, And Release Date!

The wait is over, NEW Brantley Gilbert music is HERE!!!!

Brantley shared “Bad Boy” the first song off his upcoming Fire & Brimstone album set to drop this fall.

Every line in this song is the truth…. Amber and I haven't always had the easiest of journeys but I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world…. It takes a special kind of heart to love a #badboy…. This one's for y'all…. Listen https://t.co/Z6YIf3j7Bi #fireandbrimstone pic.twitter.com/whDea0EY6o — Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) August 2, 2019

The title track Fire & Brimstone will also feature Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss… the album is set for an Oct. 4. release.