Brantley Gilbert Shares NEW Song, Album Title, And Release Date!

The wait is over, NEW Brantley Gilbert music is HERE!!!!

Brantley shared “Bad Boy” the first song off his upcoming Fire & Brimstone album set to drop this fall.

The title track Fire & Brimstone will also feature Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss… the album is set for an Oct. 4. release.

