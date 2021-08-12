Brantley Gilbert will put an intimate twist on his rowdy set list during his ‘Front and Center’ show

Angelea

Brantley Gilbert is the next artist set to take the stage during season 10 of public television performance series Front and Center. His episode airs on August 15, and like the performances in the series, it’ll take place from the stage of Analog at the Hutton Hotel in downtown Nashville.

That intimate venue is giving Brantley the chance to put a more toned-down and personal spin on his songs, many of which he’s used to performing in the more uptempo, rowdy and full-throttle setting of an arena or an amphitheater.

For example, selections from his set list include songs inspired by his love story with his wife, such as “If You Want a Bad Boy” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do.”

A handful of the songwriters who helped write some of Brantley’s biggest hits will join him on the stage, such as Justin Weaver and Brett James, who helped write his chart-topping “Bottoms Up.”

“We had such a blast getting together with the guys and playing fan favorites with some of our own,” Brantley says of the taping. “It’s not often you get to have all of your buddies and co-writers in one place to do something like this, and I can’t wait for BG Nation to see what ‘Front and Center’ helped us cook up.”

The series runs through September 19. Episodes are distributed nationally by American Public Television; you can also watch them on “Front and Center”’s YouTube channel.

