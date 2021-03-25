“Break it Kind of Guy”: Eric Church previews another new song off his 'Soul' album

ABC

Before he rolls out his triple album, Heart & Soul, in April, Eric Church has been gradually offering fans new songs off the project. This week, he returns with “Break it Kind of Guy,” one of the tracks on his Soul album.



That project also contains previously-released songs such as “Bad Mother Trucker” and Eric’s single, “Hell of a View.”

As always, Eric’s Church Choir fan club gets the first listen to the new track. The Church Choir can listen to “Break it Kind of Guy” and watch its lyric video now, while the general public will have to wait until Friday.

Meanwhile, Eric also recently sat down with Garden and Gun for an intimate interview that took place on his Nashville-area property. As part of the conversation, Eric recalled writing the 24 tracks that appear on his upcoming triple album, a process that he remembers as “manic.”



“Every little thing became a song,” he says. At the time, Eric and his crew were holed up in a makeshift recording studio in the North Carolina mountains, knees deep in a weeks-long intensive writing and recording retreat.



“I couldn’t turn it off. There were times when I didn’t sleep for days,” he adds of that time.

Since that month he spent in the mountains, Eric says, he hasn’t written any new music. That doesn’t worry him, though: He’s counting on eventually drawing inspiration from being in nature, away from the bustling crowds of Music City.



“The seclusion has been good for my career. I’m not a big people guy. You’re a mile from any road, and that works for my personality,” he adds.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.