BREAKING: 830 Cases, 13 Deaths; PBC: 59, Broward: 180, Miami: 177

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there are 830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our state, with 59 in Palm Beach County, 180 in Broward County, and 177 in Miami-Dade County. There are 13 confirmed deaths in the state, including the first one in Palm Beach County overnight.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference at noon Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, ahead of that site’s opening for coronavirus tests on Monday.

On Saturday, the governor said state officials are considering the possibility of putting people who test positive for the virus in facilities such as hotels in order to help prevent them from spreading the virus to family members.

DeSantis said hotel owners have offered their facilities.

