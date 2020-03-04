BREAKING: Another Florida resident tests positive for coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus. The new Florida patient is currently in self-isolation in Washington state.

According to the governor, it is not known where in Florida the new patient is from.

As of right now, only two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida are a 60-year-old Manatee County man, and a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s.

The governor said almost 1,000 people in Florida have been monitored for symptoms of coronavirus since January, and the risk to the community is still low.

