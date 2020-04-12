BREAKING: British PM Boris Johnson Discharged from Hospital Amid COVID-19 Recovery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from the hospital Sunday, one week after being admitted for COVID-19, a spokesman said.

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” according to the source.

Chequers is the official country residence of British prime ministers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received,” the spokesman added.

