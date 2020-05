Very sad news: Dolphins Hall of Fame coach Don Shula passed away this morning at age 90, one of his children confirmed. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 4, 2020

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020