Breaking: Possible Active Shooter at Mississippi Walmart

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a Walmart in Mississippi. There are reports of a number of people injured at the store in Southaven, just over the state line and not far from Memphis. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. Police and emergency crews at on the scene.

#BREAKING Active shooter reported at Mississippi @walmart; injuries reported; people asked to avoid the area per @Southaven_MS Police Department. https://t.co/JWWkYGRisx @megawatts2000 en route to scene#activeshooter — Natalie Neysa Alund (@nataliealund) July 30, 2019