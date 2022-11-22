Breland, For King & Country take the stage for a CMT Crossroads Christmas special

ABC

Christian duo For King & Country, who are known for country collabs with artists like Dolly Parton, are taking center stage for a festive CMT special.

The bandmates are hosting CMT Crossroads Christmas: For King + Country & Friends, a one-hour holiday special featuring an array of special guests from the country format and beyond.

Breland will give a performance during the special, as will singer and actor Chrissy Metz, Christian artist Natalie Grant and Australian Christian singer Rebecca St. James. Together, the performers will bring holiday cheer to fans with classic hymns such as “Silent Night,” “Go Tell it On the Mountain” and many more.

CMT’s Crossroads franchise pairs unlikely combinations of artists together for an evening of surprising duets and musical mash-ups.

The event will premiere on December 12 at 10 p.m. ET, with encore broadcasts set for December 18 and Christmas Eve, December 24. Tune into CMT to watch.