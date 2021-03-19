Breland goes “Cross Country” once again, this time with help from Mickey Guyton

Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records

Breland offered up a new rendition of his “Cross Country” track this week, recasting it as a duet with Mickey Guyton.



The two artists trade verses on the remix of the song, offering reflective and autobiographical lyrics about growing up and finding their places in the world. In his part of the song, Breland recounts growing up in New Jersey and never quite fitting in. For her part, Mickey recounts growing up in Texas and learning to play guitar.



“‘Cause I know it’s ok / To be in my own lane / When I’m doing what they said can’t be done,” the two harmonize in the chorus. “I’m goin’ cross country / I won’t stop running / ‘Til I find where I belong…”

Breland first caught fans’ ears with his 2020 collaborations with Sam Hunt and Keith Urban. It’s an exciting week for the up-and-comer: In addition to releasing his new collaboration with Mickey, he’s also announced plans to perform the national anthem at the big NASCAR race this Sunday, taking place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.





By Carena Liptak

