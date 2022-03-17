Breland was “a wreck” over his CMT Awards nominations: “I don’t take it for granted at all”

ABC

Country upstart Breland knew he’d been having some major success, thanks to songs like “My Truck” and “Cross Country” as well as duets with Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Mickey Guyton. But he never expected to be nominated at major country music awards shows — at least, not so soon.

However, when the nominees list for the 2022 CMT Music Awards came out this week, Breland’s name appeared not once but three times. He was overwhelmed by the recognition, the singer admits to People.

“I got the news and I was immediately sobbing. I was just a wreck,” the singer recounts, adding, “I don’t take it for granted at all.”

The first people he celebrated with were his parents, who are musicians themselves, Breland went on to say. “They have always been such a big support of what I’m doing. And now that we’re starting to see some of the dividends that that hard work is paying, I just feel I owe it to them to make sure they’re the first ones to know,” he says.

Breland’s celebration plans also include his March Madness bracket and a “glass of wine,” he continues, saying “It’ll be good to relax and pop one with my homies.”

Breland recounts his path to stardom — and contemplates the road not taken — in the new music video for his song, “Cross Country.”

The 2022 CMT Awards are set for Monday, April 11. Voting is open now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.