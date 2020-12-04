Brett Eldredge, Gabby Barrett + more add tracks to Hallmark Channel’s 'Christmas Album Vol. 2'

Hallmark Channel/Warner Music Nashville

For the second year running, the Hallmark Channel teamed up with Music City-based record label Warner Music Nashville to compile some of the best holiday music of the season.



Hallmark’s Christmas Album Vol. 2 features contributions from a healthy sampling of country artists, including Brett Eldredge, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress and many more.



As the modern-day king of country Christmas, Brett drops not one but two tracks into the collection. His renditions of “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” are both featured.

Meanwhile, Gabby and Ingrid contribute newly-released Christmas music, with Ingrid’s original “Christmas Always Finds Me” and Gabby’s 2020 take on “The First Noel” both making the track list.



Elsewhere on the project, fans can find holiday tunes from Randy Travis, High Valley, Jessie James Decker and Shy Carter. Broadway stars Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes and singer and actor Alicia Witt also add their vocals to the project.

The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Album Vol. 2 is available digitally now.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.