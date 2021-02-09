Brett Eldredge is ready for a "Good Day" in new single

Warner Music Nashville

Brett Eldredge is looking at the bright side of life in his new single, “Good Day.”

Featured on his latest album Sunday Drive, “Good Day” was originally released in 2020 ahead of the album. It serves as the second single off the project, impacting country radio on March 1.

“Good Day” finds Brett in positive spirits even when the sun is hiding behind the clouds as he sings “I got a feeling it’s gonna be a good day” over a cheerful piano melody.

“In our society, everybody feels like we need to put on that perfect outer look, and I got so tired of that. I didn’t want to do it anymore,” Brett previously shared with Good Morning America following the track’s initial release in 2020. “This song says ‘have the self-awareness of yourself of being like, ‘I’m gonna make this a good day no matter what is thrown at me and I’m going to give it my best foot forward.'”

Sunday Drive debuted in the top five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.