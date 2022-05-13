Brett Eldredge is taking his ‘Songs About You’ on the road for a 2022 tour

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

Brett Eldredge has announced a tour to go along with Songs About You, his forthcoming new album.

Kicking off on June 19 — just two days after the album comes out — the Songs About You Tour will begin in Brett’s home state of Illinois and extend through late September. A rotating cast of supporting acts will join the singer at his shows, including Lauren Alaina, Breland, Caylee Hammack, Nate Smith and Shelby Darrall.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 20, but members of Brett’s The Locals fan club will have access to a pre-sale beginning May 17.

Along with his tour news, Brett dropped another new song off of his Songs About You album Friday. Called “Wait Up for Me,” the piano ballad counts down the minutes until two lovers are reunited at the end of a long day.

Songs About You arrives in full on June 17.

