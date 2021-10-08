Brett Eldredge looks ahead to his next holiday album with “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Warner Music Nashville

Mr. Christmas himself has returned! The country crooner king of Christmas, Brett Eldredge, will release his new holiday album on October 22. Before he releases Mr. Christmas as a whole, he shared his swanky, big-band take on “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

For years, Brett’s warm baritone and love of classic, pop-inflected country have made him a natural fit for releasing holiday music. His 2016 Christmas project, Glow, became an instant classic, and he has since lent the album’s name to an annual holiday tour.

Last year, Brett also collaborated with Kelly Clarkson on a holiday song, “Under the Mistletoe.”

The title track of Mr. Christmas is also available now. Plus, Brett’s hitting the road once again this holiday season, kicking off his Glow LIVE Tour on November 13 in Las Vegas. For dates and details, visit his website.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.