Brett Eldredge, Meghan Trainer revisit a duet on 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration'

Disney/Steven Diaz

An upcoming fifth anniversary event of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration will revisit some of the annual highlights of Christmases past at Disney Parks.



In one of those, the country king of Christmas himself, Brett Eldredge, teams up with pop star Meghan Trainor for a rendition of the classic festive duet, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” Their performance was originally taped in 2018.



Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Becky G, Jason Derulo and more performers are also among those revisited in the special, which will air on Thanksgiving night.

Sibling duo Derek and Julianne Hough are returning as hosts. They last hosted the special during its inaugural year, 2016. This year, they’ll kick the night off with a brand-new medley of classics, singing and dancing their way through a dazzling show open.

During the holiday special, viewers will get a couple of sneak peeks into the wonderful world of Disney: They’ll get a glimpse into Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which is coming to EPCOT in Florida in 2021.



The show will also feature a teaser of the all-new film Soul, a Disney and Pixar production that’s coming to Disney+ beginning Christmas Day.



The special will air on November 26 at 9PM ET on ABC.

By Carena Liptak

