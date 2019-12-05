Brett Eldredge rings in Christmas season at Rockefeller Center tree lighting

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Virginia Sherwood/NBCThe holiday season in New York City officially got underway Wednesday with NBC's lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, with Brett Eldredge among others providing the soundtrack.

Eldredge, who marked his third straight Christmas at Rockefeller Center appearance, was back this time to sing a the title track from his holiday album, Glow.

He returned later in the program to deliver an a cappella version of "The First Noel."

The night, which also featured Radio City Music Hall's high-stepping Rockettes dance troupe, among others, concluded with the lighting of Rockefeller Center's 75-foot-tall tree blazing with more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs.

