Brett Eldredge spotlights fans with #GoodDayMovement billboards

Brett Eldredge is elevating the generosity of his fans through the #GoodDayMovement.

The “Good Day” singer is partnering with Lamar Advertising Company for a digital billboard campaign to promote the work his fans are doing through the movement that encourages acts of kindness.

The billboards feature an image of Brett alongside his fan club members, known as The Locals, that show healthcare workers inside a hospital, a radio station staff showing off a giant donation check, a young teen wearing a mask as she holds up a sign that reads “keep shining your light” and more.

Participating markets are spread across the country including Nashville, Orlando, Denver and Brett’s hometown of Paris, Illinois.

The #GoodDayMovement kicked off on April 1 and will continue for six weeks. Fans can submit the photos of their good deeds through the singer’s social media pages using the hashtag.

The movement is named after Brett’s positive-minded current single. It’s part of his latest album, Sunday Drive, which debuted inside the top five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart last year.

