Brett Eldredge to deliver holiday performances on the Today show

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineBrett Eldredge has booked another holiday gig.

The country crooner is set to perform on the Today show on December 16, scoring three time slots at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. This follows his set during the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special that aired on NBC Wednesday night.

The TV appearances come in the midst of Brett's Glow Live Tour, which kicks off with a pair of shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday and Friday night. The tour continues through December 21, making stops in such cities as Boston, Massachusetts, Atlanta, Georgia along the way.

Bret will also deliver back-to-back shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York on December 17 and 18 before closing the tour in his home state of Illinois with shows at the Chicago Theatre on December 20 and 21.

Brett will perform songs off his 2016 album Glow that features holiday classics like "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "The Christmas Song" and "Winter Wonderland." A deluxe edition was released last year.

