Brett Eldredge to introduce 'Gabrielle' live on 'The Late Show' tonight

Warner Music NashvilleBrett Eldredge is giving us the live debut of his new single "Gabrielle" tonight.

The country crooner will appear via video on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform a stripped-down performance of "Gabrielle." He unveiled the piano-heavy song on Friday along with two other new tracks: "Crowd My Mind" and "Where the Heart Is."

All three songs are co-written by Brett and will be featured on his new album, Sunday Drive, set for release on July 10. It'll be his first project since his self-titled fourth album was released in 2017 and it'll include his most recent number one hit, "Love Someone."

Colbert airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

