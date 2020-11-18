Brett Eldredge will "Carol for a Cause" in benefit of Feeding America

Greg Noire

Brett Eldredge is raising his voice to support a noble cause this holiday season.

The country singer is taking part in T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods’ holiday campaign, Carol for a Cause, to “help rediscover the joy of the season with song,” as T.J. Maxx describes.

Now through December 27, artists from across many genres will post a video of themselves singing a Christmas carol to Instagram Reels alongside #carolforacause, with a different artist posting a new Instagram Reel each week.

Fans are also invited to get in on the action by posting videos of themselves performing a carol.

For each video posted to a public account with the #carolforacause hashtag, the three retail giants will donate $10, up to $1 million, to Feeding America to help provide meals to families in need across the country during the holiday season.

Meghan Trainor, with who Brett duetted on “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” on his 2016 holiday album, Glow, kicked off the campaign this week, with Pentatonix, Andy Grammer, Ally Brooke, Sofia Reyes and Brandy among the other participants.

Additionally, Brett recently teamed with Sofia for a Latin version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

By Cillea Houghton

