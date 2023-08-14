Brett Eldredge’s teaming up with Lowe’s for Christmas promotion

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brett Eldredge and Lowe’s will partner up for a new campaign this holiday season.

As part of the promotion, one lucky fan in Nashville will be treated to an exclusive acoustic performance from Brett, along with having their backyard “decked out in Christmas trees, garlands and inflatables.”

“I very much wanna be able to get in the Christmas spirit anytime, whether it be the day after Christmas or in the middle of the summer,” Brett tells People in a recent interview.

“I love summer, but it’s been so hot. I think it was a natural fit for [myself and Lowe’s] to get together and we’re decking the decks. We’re basically encouraging everybody to throw a party and get decked up for the holidays and get into the spirit,” shares the singer, who’s been affectionately dubbed “Mr. Christmas” and released two festive albums to date.

“I’m gonna sing some songs and I’m gonna put on my tux and just go full ‘Mr. Christmas’ mode,” adds Brett. “We got a lot of great things in store for this holiday season. And I think this is a great way to kick it off.”

More information on Brett and Lowe’s partnership will be revealed soon.

Brett’s People interview on the upcoming holiday campaign, new music and more is available on People‘s website.

