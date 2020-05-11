Brett Young, Blanco Brown and more sign up for virtual CMHOF events

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineBrett Young and Blanco Brown are lending their voices to one of the Country Music Hall of Fame's virtual programs.

Both singers will participate in the museum's Words & Music at Home program that teaches students of all ages about the art of songwriting.

The "Git Up" singer will lead a session on Thursday, while the "Mercy" hitmaker will partake next week on May 21. Both sessions will take place on the Hall of Fame's Instagram Live at 3 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Brandy Clark, Charlie Worsham and revered songwriter Don Schlitz are participating in the CMHOF's weekly Songwriter Sessions on social media, which virtually connects fans with some of Nashville's top writers, sharing their inspiration and engaging in a Q&A.

Brandy's session takes place Tuesday, while Charlie and Don will appear on May 19 and May 26, respectively.

Songwriter Sessions streams on Instagram Live at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.