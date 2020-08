Brett Young joined me this afternoon (Aug. 6) to chat about his unexpected new life off the road, family, his new single “Lady” and how a last minute decision to add his baby’s heartbeat to the track brought a whole new meaning to his most personal song to date.

Brett also opens up about the challenges of writing a new record during a pandemic, his clothing line, the baby boom in Nashville, and appearing on People TV’s “Dad Talk” with Jimmy Allen and Dave Haywood of Lady A.