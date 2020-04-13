Brett Young hits number one with "Catch:" "This one feels extra special"

BMLG Records

BMLG Records Brett Young has found himself in familiar territory: back at the top of the country charts.

The singer has scored his sixth consecutive number-one hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chartwith his most recent single, "Catch." The romantic tune that finds the singer quickly falling for the woman that's caught his eye.

"I can’t believe we are celebrating another No. 1 with ‘Catch.' I’m overwhelmed by the continued support I’ve received from my fans and country radio," Brett says. "These always feel good, but in our current situation this one feels extra special to celebrate with my family. Thank y’all SO MUCH!”

"Catch" follows previous hits “In Case You Didn’t Know," "Sleep Without You," “Like I Loved You," "Mercy," and "Here Tonight." It's the second single off of Brett's latest album, Ticket to L.A., which claimed he number-one spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in 2018.

