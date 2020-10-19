Brett Young honoring daughter's first birthday with "safe and responsible" celebration

Riker Brothers

Brett Young and his wife Taylor are throwing their daughter Presley a pandemic-friendly birthday party.

The couple is celebrating their daughter’s first birthday on October 21, and while it may not be the party they originally envisioned, they are taking extra precaution to keep the infant and family members safe.

The couple plan to have a very small gathering at their home in Nashville, with Taylor’s parents and a close group of friends joining in the festivities. The singer says that attendees have not been traveling and have been tested for the virus.

“We’re kinda gonna treat it like a work day, unfortunately for Presley. It’s gonna be a little less exciting and a little less extravagant while being safe and responsible,” he explains.

“We still want to make sure we celebrate her because she’s the best thing that ever happened to us, so her first birthday is really special to all of us,” he continues. “So, it’ll be limited, it’ll be safe and tasteful and responsible but she’s gonna have a little birthday.”

Presley and Taylor are the inspiration behind Brett’s current single “Lady” that leads off his upcoming third studio album.

By Cillea Houghton

