Brett Young includes sound of daughter's heartbeat in 'Lady'

BMLG Records

BMLG RecordsIf you listen closely to the first 10 seconds of Brett Young's new song "Lady," you'll hear something special: his daughter's heartbeat.

During a doctor's visit when his wife Taylor was pregnant with their daughter Presley Elizabeth, Brett recorded the sound of the baby's heartbeat on his phone, and decided to incorporate it into the song to go along with the opening line: "I remember when I first heard your heart beat."

"She was a little musician before she knew it,” Brett tells People.

The country crooner also reveals that he originally wasn't planning to release "Lady," as he deemed it too personal to share with the public.

“I thought it was just a gift for my wife and daughter,” he explains. But after he debuted it during his live show, and saw fans' requests on social media for a studio version, it convinced him to share the song, which encourages his daughter to follow her mother's example.

“If I had to put into words what it means when I look at my wife, I think it’s just patience and class and grace and kindness and confidence — all those qualities that we want for ourselves," he marvels.

Brett and Taylor welcomed Presley in October of 2019.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.