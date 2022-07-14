Brett Young joins newcomer Ashley Cooke for an upcoming performance on ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brett Young’s known for his crooning love songs, which makes him a perfect fit for “Never Til Now,” his romantic duet with rising star Ashley Cooke.

Now, the two artists are upping the romance even further: They’re bringing their song to the set of ABC’s The Bachelorette for a performance that will be Ashley’s national TV debut. The two country singers’ appearance will come in the second episode of Season 19 and is scheduled to air Monday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

“It’s been incredible to see how my song ‘Never Til Now’ has resonated with so many people in so many phases of love, whether they’ve found their person or they’re manifesting it through these lyrics,” Ashley says of the song, which came out in April.

Meanwhile, Brett’s busy on the road this summer. In November, he’s going overseas for a string of shows in Scandinavia, Germany and the U.K.

